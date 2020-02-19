Recap: Hancock gets by Brentwood

Hancock got double-doubles from Sam Richardson (40 points, 11 rebounds) and Jeremiah Williams (16 points, 17 rebounds) defeating Brentwood 83-80 Wednesday at Brentwood.
The Tigers made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Eagles sank 9-14 (64 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was Jaylin Hunter with 16 points. Chris Hill led Brentwood with 35 points, while Jordan Mitchell finished with 25 and Josh Danfort added 14. The other leading rebounder for Hancock was Jaylin Hunter (8). The leading rebounders for Brentwood were Chris Hill (15) and Jordan Mitchell (13).