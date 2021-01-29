 Skip to main content
Recap: Hancock slips past Grandview
Recap: Hancock slips past Grandview

Hancock trailed by 12 at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 55-54 win over Grandview Friday at Herculaneum.

John Grimm led Grandview with 12 points. The leading rebounders for Grandview were Levi Lalonde (10) and David Creath (9).

Hancock (4-11) plays at Crossroads College Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Grandview (2-14) will host Jefferson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

