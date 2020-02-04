Recap: Hancock tops Maplewood-RH

Hancock got double-doubles from Jaylin Hunter (22 points, 13 rebounds) and Sam Richardson (29 points, 12 rebounds) defeating Maplewood-RH 77-67 Tuesday at Maplewood-RH.
Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was Adrian Evans with 13 points. Malik Stewart was the leading scorer for Maplewood-RH with 32 points and Nick Mays added 16. The other leading rebounder for Hancock was Jeremiah Williams (14).
Hancock (15-4) plays at home against Lift For Life on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (8-12) visits Valley Park on Wednesday at noon.