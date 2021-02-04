 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hazelwood Central beats Lutheran North
0 comments

Recap: Hazelwood Central beats Lutheran North

  • 0

Hazelwood Central beat Lutheran North 64-48 Thursday at Lutheran North.

Darius Gooden was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 11 points and Devyn Jones added 10.

Hazelwood Central (3-4) plays at home against Kirkwood on Tuesday. Lutheran North (6-12) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Saturday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports