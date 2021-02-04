Recap: Hazelwood Central beats Lutheran North

Hazelwood Central beat Lutheran North 64-48 Thursday at Lutheran North.
Darius Gooden was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 11 points and Devyn Jones added 10.
Hazelwood Central (3-4) plays at home against Kirkwood on Tuesday. Lutheran North (6-12) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Saturday at 7 p.m.
