Recap: Hazelwood Central beats McCluer
Hazelwood Central beat visiting McCluer 60-43 Thursday.

Trevin Williams led Hazelwood Central with 14 points and Tevin Gowins added 12. Anias Futrell led McCluer with 14 points.

Hazelwood Central (5-6) plays at MICDS on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. McCluer (1-5) visits McCluer North on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

