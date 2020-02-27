Recap: Hazelwood Central defeats Jennings

Hazelwood Central defeated visiting Jennings 68-64 Thursday.
The Hawks shot 64% (18 of 28) from the field, while Jennings was 18 of 35 (51%). The leading scorers for Hazelwood Central were David Roberts (18), Nate Garrett Jr (12), Tevin Gowins (12) and Caleb Jones (10). The leading scorers for Jennings were Karl Moore (22), Tariq Miller (14), Damarion Shanklin (12) and Isaiah Payne (10). The leading rebounder for Jennings was Karl Moore (12)
Hazelwood Central (15-10) hosts Ritenour on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Jennings (12-12) visits Riverview Gardens on Saturday at noon.