Recap: Hazelwood Central topples John Burroughs

The Hawks shot 61% (17 of 28) from the field, while John Burroughs was 11 of 40 (28%). Jeremiah Watson led the way for Hazelwood Central with 15 points and Trevin Williams added 12. Will Gurley was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 19 points and Anand Dharmarajan added 11. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Will Gurley (10)