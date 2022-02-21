 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood Central topples John Burroughs

Hazelwood Central toppled visiting John Burroughs 56-42 Monday.

The Hawks shot 61% (17 of 28) from the field, while John Burroughs was 11 of 40 (28%). Jeremiah Watson led the way for Hazelwood Central with 15 points and Trevin Williams added 12. Will Gurley was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 19 points and Anand Dharmarajan added 11. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Will Gurley (10)

Hazelwood Central (12-12) hosts Jennings on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. John Burroughs (15-8) hosts STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

