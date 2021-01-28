 Skip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood Central triumphs over Parkway South
Recap: Hazelwood Central triumphs over Parkway South

Hazelwood Central triumphed over Parkway South 83-40 Thursday at Liberty (Wentzville).

The leading scorers for Hazelwood Central were Jai Graham (19), Terion Lee (12), Dylan Owens (12) and Jhordan Covington Berry (11). Ross McCulla led the way for Parkway South with 14 points and Evan Renz added 12.

