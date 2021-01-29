Recap: Hazelwood East beats Parkway South

Hazelwood East beat Parkway South 62-44 Friday at Parkway South.
The leading scorers for Hazelwood East were Carlos Roberts (15), Eric Elam (14), Jamez Richardson (14) and Reginald Rodgers (10). Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 18 points and Ross McCulla added 10.
Hazelwood East (1-2) travels to Lutheran North on Saturday at 3 p.m. Parkway South (1-16) hosts Webster Groves on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
