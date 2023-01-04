Recap: Hazelwood East breezes by STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Hazelwood East shot 57 percent (26 of 46) from the field, while STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley shot 55 percent (17 of 31). The leading scorers for Hazelwood East were Bryson Huntspon (10), Semaj Jacobs (10), Jaylen Vance (10) and Malcolm Wisham (10). Samori Hall led the way for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 20 points and Elias Silas added 14. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood East was Bryson Huntspon (8). The leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was Ja'Len Thomas (10)