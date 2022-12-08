 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood East defeats Maplewood-RH

Hazelwood East defeated visiting Maplewood-RH 54-50 Thursday.

Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Spartans, who were 15 of 46 from the line. Montez Ackers led Hazelwood East with 17 points, while Jaylen Vance finished with 17 and Malcolm Wisham added 13. Eric Shaw led the way for Maplewood-RH with 24 points and Abraham Nayou added 12. The leading rebounder for Maplewood-RH was Micah Boone (8)

Hazelwood East (3-2) travels to Lutheran North on Monday at 7 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-4) plays at home against Medicine and Bioscience on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

