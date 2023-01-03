Recap: Hazelwood East defeats University City

Hazelwood East defeated University City 57-53 Tuesday at University City.
University City struggled handling the ball committing 19 turnovers. Hazelwood East turned the ball over six times. Malcolm Wisham was the leading scorer for Hazelwood East with 16 points. Larryn Porter led University City with 16 points and Miyel Taylor added 14.
Hazelwood East (6-5) travels to STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Wednesday at 7 p.m. University City (4-8) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.