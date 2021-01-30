Recap: Hazelwood East downs Lutheran North

Hazelwood East downed Lutheran North 54-46 Saturday at Lutheran North.
Jamez Richardson led Hazelwood East with 15 points, while Eric Elam finished with 13 and Carlos Roberts added 13. Devyn Jones was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 19 points.
Hazelwood East (2-2) hosts Jennings on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran North (6-10) travels to Priory on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
