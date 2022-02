C. Rogers had a game-high 26 points to lead Hazelwood East to a 64-38 win over Parkway South Monday at Parkway South.

Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood East was Bryson Huntspon with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood East was C. Rogers (8).

Hazelwood East (5-19) travels to McCluer on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway South (5-18) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.