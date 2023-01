Charles Ervin III had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hazelwood West past visiting Parkway South 52-44 Friday.

The Wildcats shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood West were Joshua Dickens (13) and Jamar Pierce (12).

Hazelwood West (5-11) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Monday. Parkway South (11-7) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.