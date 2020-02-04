Recap: Hazelwood West downs Parkway South

Rashaun Riney had a game-high 25 points to lead Hazelwood West to a 55-48 win over visiting Parkway South Tuesday.
Parkway Souths turned the ball over 10 times compared to Hazelwood Wests eight. Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood West was Darius Cooper with 17 points. Luke Davis led the way for Parkway South with 15 points and Isaiah Esker added 12. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood West was Darius Cooper (8).
Hazelwood West (9-8) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (8-12) travels to Webster Groves on Thursday at 7 p.m.