Recap: Hazelwood West edges Fort Zumwalt East

Hazelwood West edged visiting Fort Zumwalt East 45-43 Saturday.
-
Purvey scores 36 as Webster Groves wins 10th in a row over Kirkwood
-
Mitchell-Day shines on both ends of court in MICDS' win over Fort Zumwalt South
-
Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Vianney
Darruys Carpenter was the leading scorer for Hazelwood West with 14 points and Wilson Decker added 11.
Hazelwood West (3-5) visits Jennings on Thursday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-6) will host Bowling Green on Tuesday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.