Recap: Hazelwood West edges Fort Zumwalt East
Hazelwood West edges Fort Zumwalt East

Hazelwood West edged visiting Fort Zumwalt East 45-43 Saturday.

Darruys Carpenter was the leading scorer for Hazelwood West with 14 points and Wilson Decker added 11.

Hazelwood West (3-5) visits Jennings on Thursday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-6) will host Bowling Green on Tuesday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m.

