Recap: Hazelwood West gets by Oakville

Hazelwood West got by Oakville 58-55 Friday at Oakville.
The Wildcats shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Oakville hit five of 16 3-pointers. Darius Cooper led Hazelwood West with 16 points, while Arlandus Keyes finished with 14 and Rashaun Riney added 12. Joe Beardsley led Oakville with 17 points, while James Whitman finished with 17 and Drew Elza added 10. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood West was Darius Cooper (9). The leading rebounder for Oakville was Joe Beardsley (10)
Hazelwood West (7-8) plays at home against Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Oakville (7-11) plays at home against Whitfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.