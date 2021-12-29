Recap: Herculaneum beats De Soto

Herculaneum beat De Soto 61-45 Wednesday at Park Hills Central.
-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
Gabe Watkins led Herculaneum with 18 points, while Dallin Fuller finished with 11 and Ethan Hoskins added 11.
Herculaneum (4-4) plays at home against Fredericktown on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. De Soto (1-10) plays at home against Festus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.