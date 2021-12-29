 Skip to main content
Recap: Herculaneum beats De Soto
Recap: Herculaneum beats De Soto

Herculaneum beat De Soto 61-45 Wednesday at Park Hills Central.

Gabe Watkins led Herculaneum with 18 points, while Dallin Fuller finished with 11 and Ethan Hoskins added 11.

Herculaneum (4-4) plays at home against Fredericktown on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. De Soto (1-10) plays at home against Festus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

