Recap: Herculaneum breezes by Grandview

Herculaneum breezed by Grandview 60-41 Friday at Grandview.
The Black Cats dominated the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 44-22. Dallin Fuller was the leading scorer for Herculaneum with 17 points and Grant McCullough added 10. Levi Lalonde was the leading scorer for Grandview with 18 points and John Grimm added 11. The leading rebounders for Herculaneum were Isaiah Bracey (10) and Dallin Fuller (8). The leading rebounder for Grandview was Levi Lalonde (8)
Herculaneum (4-13) visits St. Vincent on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-16) hosts St. Paul Lutheran on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.