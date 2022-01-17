Recap: Herculaneum defeats Northwest Cedar Hill

Herculaneum defeated Northwest Cedar Hill 54-48 in -4 overtimes Monday at Northwest Cedar Hill.
The Black Cats shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of eight shots. Gabe Watkins led Herculaneum with 16 points, while Dallin Fuller finished with 15 and Ethan Hoskins added 14.
Herculaneum (7-6) plays at home against Jefferson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-9) visits Grandview on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
