Recap: Hermann beats Sullivan

Conner Coffey had 13 points and 10 rebounds to propel Hermann past Sullivan 48-32 Tuesday at Sullivan.

Sullivans turned the ball over five times compared to Hermanns four. Also finishing in double figures for Hermann was Parker Anderson with 14 points. Sam Summers led the way for Sullivan with 13 points. The other leading rebounder for Hermann was Parker Anderson (9). The leading rebounder for Sullivan was Sam Summers (8)

Hermann (18-3) plays at home against Owensville on Friday at 5 p.m. Sullivan (11-8) hosts St. Clair on Friday at 7 p.m.

