Recap: Hermann downs Owensville

Hermann downed visiting Owensville 51-43 Friday.
Zaid Epstein led Owensville with 15 points.
Hermann (14-6) goes on the road to play St. James on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Owensville (6-10) travels to Pacific on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
