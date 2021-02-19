 Skip to main content
Recap: Hermann downs Union
Recap: Hermann downs Union

Hermann downed Union 61-52 Friday at Union.

Kaden Motley led the way for Union with 24 points. The leading rebounder for Union was Collin Gerdel (8)

Hermann (15-7) will host Pacific on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Union (10-11) hosts St. Clair on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

