Recap: Hermann edges Linn
Recap: Hermann edges Linn

Hermann edged visiting Linn 46-44 Saturday.

Parker Anderson was the leading scorer for Hermann with 20 points. Caleb Maassenn led the way for Linn with 18 points and Andy Hueste added 14.

Hermann (13-5) goes on the road to play Sullivan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

