Recap: Hermann handily defeats Bowling Green
Hermann handily defeated Bowling Green 49-26 Friday at Montgomery County.

The Bearcats hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Bobcats made two of three. Conner Coffey led Hermann with 15 points, while Reese Rehmert finished with 11 and Parker Anderson added 10. Kaden Chandler was the leading scorer for Bowling Green with 8 points.

Hermann (3-1) goes on the road to play Linn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bowling Green (2-2) visits Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m.

