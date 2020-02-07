Recap: Hermann topples Owensville
Hermann toppled Owensville 50-36 Friday at Owensville.

Trent Anderson led the way for Hermann with 22 points and Holden Ash added 12.

Hermann (13-7) travels to New Haven on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Owensville (7-10) plays at Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

