Recap: Hickman topples Holt

Hickman trailed by 32 at halftime and 48 after three quarters but rallied for a 76-61 win over Holt Wednesday.

Kier Cooley led Hickman with 19 points, while Cory Chostner finished with 16 and Jordan Richardson added 10. Landon Engelage led Holt with 25 points, while Grant Sachs finished with 15 and Justin Hays added 13.

Hickman (1-1) plays at Hazelwood West on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Holt (0-2) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.