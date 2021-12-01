 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hickman topples Holt
0 comments

Recap: Hickman topples Holt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickman trailed by 32 at halftime and 48 after three quarters but rallied for a 76-61 win over Holt Wednesday.

Kier Cooley led Hickman with 19 points, while Cory Chostner finished with 16 and Jordan Richardson added 10. Landon Engelage led Holt with 25 points, while Grant Sachs finished with 15 and Justin Hays added 13.

Hickman (1-1) plays at Hazelwood West on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Holt (0-2) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News