Recap: Highland beats Wesclin
Recap: Highland beats Wesclin

Highland beat visiting Wesclin 53-35 Saturday.

The Bulldogs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Jake Ottensmeier led the way for Highland with 18 points and Cade Altadonna added 17. Grant Fridley led the way for Wesclin with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Highland was Grant Fleming (9). The leading rebounder for Wesclin was Grant Fridley (10)

Highland (7-9) travels to Jerseyville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (7-10) plays at Breese Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

