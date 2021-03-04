 Skip to main content
Recap: Highland topples Civic Memorial
Highland toppled visiting Civic Memorial 47-33 Thursday.

Logan Turbyfill led the way for Civic Memorial with 18 points.

Highland (4-5) travels to Mascoutah on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Civic Memorial (2-10) plays at home against Jerseyville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

