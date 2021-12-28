Recap: Hillsboro beats Herculaneum

Noah Holland had a game-high 28 points to lead Hillsboro to a 70-53 win over visiting Herculaneum Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Kyle Phipps (15) and Kieren Jones (12). The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Payton Brown (10).
Hillsboro (5-3) plays at Park Hills Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (3-4) visits De Soto on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
