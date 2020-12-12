Recap: Hillsboro breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill

Zach Whaley posted 16 points and 10 assists to lead Hillsboro past Northwest Cedar Hill 80-60 Saturday at Hillsboro.
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 15 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Noah Holland (25) and Kieren Jones (10). The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Eric Schneider (17).
Hillsboro (2-4) plays at home against Perryville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-4) plays at Parkway North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
