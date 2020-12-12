 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Zach Whaley posted 16 points and 10 assists to lead Hillsboro past Northwest Cedar Hill 80-60 Saturday at Hillsboro.

The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 15 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Noah Holland (25) and Kieren Jones (10). The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Eric Schneider (17).

Hillsboro (2-4) plays at home against Perryville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-4) plays at Parkway North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports