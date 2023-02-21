Noah Holland had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Hillsboro over visiting Union 64-58 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro was Dominic Sutton with 15 points. Ryan Rapert led Union with 16 points, while Hayden Burke finished with 12 and Liam Hughes added 11. The other leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Luka Pool (10). The leading rebounder for Union was Liam Hughes (8)
Hillsboro (20-6) will host Farmington on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. Union (16-10) plays at Helias on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.