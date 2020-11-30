 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro downs De Soto
Hillsboro downed De Soto 61-53 Monday at North County.

The Hawks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Noah Holland led the way for Hillsboro with 24 points and Zach Whaley added 10. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Eric Schneider (9).

Hillsboro (1-0) hosts Fox on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (0-1) goes on the road to play North County on Thursday at 5 p.m.

