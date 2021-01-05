 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro downs Northwest Cedar Hill
Hillsboro downed Northwest Cedar Hill 46-38 Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Zach Whaley led the way for Hillsboro with 13 points and Logan Smith added 11.

Hillsboro (4-7) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Friday at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-8) hosts St. Paul Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m.

