Recap: Hillsboro downs Northwest Cedar Hill
St. Louis University High junior Luke Johnston wanted the basketball and knew what to do with it when he got it.
Head coaches both miss chance to face off, but assistant Bill Sodemann fills in to lead Eagles' victory.
CREVE COEUR — De Smet boys basketball coach Kent Williams had his hands cupped in timeout formation.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Chevalier Brenson has a lot on his mind these days.
O'FALLON, Mo. — With his team's momentum hanging in the balance, Anthony Lewis did what he does best to turn the tide.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Filled with charm and history, holiday tournaments can create lasting memories for high school basketball players.
CREVE COEUR — Logan Wich wasn't a happy camper to start this week.
Vikings senior's outburst was best area performance since Whitfield's Torrence Watson scored 58 points Jan. 30, 2018.
LADUE — When it came time to dial long distance, the MICDS boys basketball team called on seniors Nick Roper and Hasani Spann.