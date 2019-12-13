Hillsboro downed visiting Windsor (Imperial) 75-66 Friday.
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Ethan Worley led Hillsboro with 22 points, while Mark Moore finished with 20 and Evan Worley added 16. Norman Alford was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 31 points and Pierce Hartmann added 19. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Evan Worley (8).
Hillsboro (4-1) plays at home against Eureka on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-3) plays at home against Park Hills Central on Saturday at 4 p.m.