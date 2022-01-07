Recap: Hillsboro downs Windsor (Imperial)

Hillsboro fell behind Windsor (Imperial) 44-40 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 59-50 win Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

The Hawks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Kyle Phipps led Hillsboro with 20 points, while Luka Pool finished with 18 and Noah Holland added 10. AJ Patrick led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 19 points. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Payton Brown (8).