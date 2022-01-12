Recap: Hillsboro handily defeats West County (Leadwood)

Hillsboro handily defeated West County (Leadwood) 63-39 Wednesday at West County (Leadwood).
Noah Holland led Hillsboro with 23 points, while Kyle Phipps finished with 14 and Luka Pool added 13. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Kieren Jones (11), Payton Brown (8) and Luka Pool (8).
Hillsboro (10-4) hosts Festus on Friday at 7 p.m. West County (Leadwood) (2-2) plays at Park Hills Central on Tuesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.
