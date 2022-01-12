 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro handily defeats West County (Leadwood)
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro handily defeats West County (Leadwood)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hillsboro handily defeated West County (Leadwood) 63-39 Wednesday at West County (Leadwood).

Noah Holland led Hillsboro with 23 points, while Kyle Phipps finished with 14 and Luka Pool added 13. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Kieren Jones (11), Payton Brown (8) and Luka Pool (8).

Hillsboro (10-4) hosts Festus on Friday at 7 p.m. West County (Leadwood) (2-2) plays at Park Hills Central on Tuesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News