Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois breezes by Greenville

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Comets loss to the Hiltoppers. The Comets made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Hiltoppers connected on 15 of 24. Will Christian led Hillsboro, Illinois with 24 points, while Blaze Helton finished with 16 and Jace Stewart added 14. Kaleb Gardner was the leading scorer for Greenville with 16 points.