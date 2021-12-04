Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois defeats Greenville

Drake Vogel scored 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 69-63 victory over Greenville Saturday at Carlyle.
The Hiltoppers were outstanding at the line, shooting 81% (13 of 16). The Comets made only two of two for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Gavin Matoush with 18 points. Peyton McCullough led the way for Greenville with 17 points.
Hillsboro, Illinois (3-1) goes on the road to play Alton Marquette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Greenville (2-3) travels to Litchfield on Friday at 6 p.m.
