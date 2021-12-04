 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois defeats Greenville
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois defeats Greenville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Drake Vogel scored 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 69-63 victory over Greenville Saturday at Carlyle.

The Hiltoppers were outstanding at the line, shooting 81% (13 of 16). The Comets made only two of two for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Gavin Matoush with 18 points. Peyton McCullough led the way for Greenville with 17 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (3-1) goes on the road to play Alton Marquette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Greenville (2-3) travels to Litchfield on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News