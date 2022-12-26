 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois downs Bunker Hill

  • 0

Will Christian scored 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 57-50 victory over Bunker Hill Monday at Carlinville.

The Hiltoppers made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Minutemen sank 8-12 (67 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Blaze Helton with 12 points. Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 27 points and Will Manar added 10.

Hillsboro, Illinois (5-3) plays at home against Gillespie on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (0-4) travels to Wood River on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News