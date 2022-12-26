Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois downs Bunker Hill

Will Christian scored 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 57-50 victory over Bunker Hill Monday at Carlinville.
The Hiltoppers made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Minutemen sank 8-12 (67 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Blaze Helton with 12 points. Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 27 points and Will Manar added 10.
Hillsboro, Illinois (5-3) plays at home against Gillespie on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (0-4) travels to Wood River on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.