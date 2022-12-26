Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois downs Bunker Hill

Will Christian scored 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 57-50 victory over Bunker Hill Monday at Carlinville.

The Hiltoppers made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Minutemen sank 8-12 (67 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Blaze Helton with 12 points. Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 27 points and Will Manar added 10.