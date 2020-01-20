Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois downs Litchfield

Drake Vogel had a game-high 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 82-74 win over Litchfield Monday at Litchfield.
The Hiltoppers made 26 of 35 free throws while the Purple Panthers connected on 13 of 18 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois were Nic Ondrey (22), Jace Tuetken (12) and Gavin Matoush (11). The leading scorers for Litchfield were Brady Bishop (18), John Corso (15), Blaine Stewart (12), Blake McGill (11) and Anthony Boston (10).
Hillsboro, Illinois (6-13) plays at Rochester on Tuesday, January 28 at 5:30 p.m. Litchfield (8-10) plays at home against Taylorville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.