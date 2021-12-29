 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois downs Wood River
Hillsboro, Illinois downed visiting Wood River 63-56 Wednesday.

Will Christian led Hillsboro, Illinois with 17 points, while Gavin Matoush finished with 14 and Blaze Helton added 11. Antonio Hardin led Wood River with 24 points and Seth Slayden added 12.

Hillsboro, Illinois (7-3) goes on the road to play Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (4-7) will host Greenville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

