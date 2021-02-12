 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois handily defeats Staunton
Hillsboro, Illinois handily defeated visiting Staunton 63-38 Friday.

Frank Goss was the leading scorer for Staunton with 12 points and Cayden Silvester added 11.

Hillsboro, Illinois (4-0) visits Pana on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Staunton (0-3) plays at Carlinville on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

