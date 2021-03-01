Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois rolls past Staunton

Hillsboro, Illinois rolled past Staunton 72-44 Monday at Staunton.
Frank Goss led the way for Staunton with 13 points.
Hillsboro, Illinois (10-0) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Staunton (1-9) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
