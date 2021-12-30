Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois topples Litchfield

Drake Vogel had a game-high 36 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 79-65 win over visiting Litchfield Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois were Gavin Matoush (19) and Blaze Helton (14). Victor McGill was the leading scorer for Litchfield with 33 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (8-3) travels to Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (7-6) plays at Mount Olive on Tuesday at 6 p.m.