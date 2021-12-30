 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois topples Litchfield
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois topples Litchfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Drake Vogel had a game-high 36 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 79-65 win over visiting Litchfield Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois were Gavin Matoush (19) and Blaze Helton (14). Victor McGill was the leading scorer for Litchfield with 33 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (8-3) travels to Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Litchfield (7-6) plays at Mount Olive on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News