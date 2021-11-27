 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois topples Woodlawn
Hillsboro, Illinois toppled visiting Woodlawn 57-42 Saturday.

Drake Vogel led the way for Hillsboro, Illinois with 22 points and Gavin Matoush added 18. Phelps led the way for Woodlawn with 22 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (1-0) will host Flora on Monday at 6 p.m. Woodlawn (0-1) travels to Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

