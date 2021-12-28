 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois tops Staunton
Hillsboro, Illinois topped visiting Staunton 51-40 Tuesday.

Gavin Matoush led Hillsboro, Illinois with 14 points, while Will Christian finished with 12 and B Stewart added 11. Cayden Silvester was the leading scorer for Staunton with 20 points and Braden Buffington added 14.

Hillsboro, Illinois (6-3) hosts Wood River on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Staunton (2-8) plays at home against Gillespie on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

