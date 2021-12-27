Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois triumphs over Gillespie

Hillsboro, Illinois triumphed over Gillespie 89-38 Monday at Carlinville.
-
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
-
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
-
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
Drake Vogel led Hillsboro, Illinois with 22 points and Gavin Matoush added 21. Kamryn Link led Gillespie with 13 points.
Hillsboro, Illinois (5-3) plays at home against Staunton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (0-5) plays at Wood River on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.