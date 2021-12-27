 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois triumphs over Gillespie
Hillsboro, Illinois triumphed over Gillespie 89-38 Monday at Carlinville.

Drake Vogel led Hillsboro, Illinois with 22 points and Gavin Matoush added 21. Kamryn Link led Gillespie with 13 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (5-3) plays at home against Staunton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (0-5) plays at Wood River on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

