Drake Vogel led Hillsboro, Illinois with 21 points, while Gavin Matoush finished with 14 and Will Christian added 12. Hadley Seaton led the way for Ramsey with 9 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (10-5) goes on the road to play Greenville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Ramsey (1-5) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Thursday at 6 p.m.